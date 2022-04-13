Liz Howard among Canadian contenders for $65K Griffin Poetry Prize

Northern Ontario-raised writer Liz Howard, shown in a handout photo, is angling to win her second $65,000 Griffin Poetry Prize. The 2016 Griffin winner was named among the three Canadian finalists for the prestigious literary prize, which also announced the four titles on the short list for the international honour Wednesday. The Griffin will award two winners $65,000 apiece at an online ceremony on June 15. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ralph Kolewe **MANDATORY CREDIT**