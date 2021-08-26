Kenny Malone, drummer on on Dolly, Dobie Gray hits, dies

This image provided by Dave Pomeroy shows drummer Kenny Malone in April 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. Malone, who was prolific session player who played on hits for Dolly Parton, Waylon Jennings, Dobie Gray, Ronnie Milsap and Crystal Gayle, has died. He was 83. Malone's friend and bandmate Dave Pomeroy said he died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, after being diagnosed with COVID-19. (Dave Pomeroy via AP)