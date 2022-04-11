Kelsea Ballerini to co-host CMT Music Awards from home

Kane Brown, left, and Kelsea Ballerini, center, appear at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2021, and Anthony Mackie appears at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, on Aug. 30, 2019. Ballerini and Mackie were set to host the CMT Music Awards but Ballerini will be co-hosting from home after she tested positive for COVID-19. Brown is stepping in as an additional co-host to help Mackie on-site. (AP Photo)