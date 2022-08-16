Screen star Sarah Gadon to make stage debut at Coal Mine Theatre in 'Yerma'

Sarah Gadon arrives at the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Gala in Toronto on Sept. 9, 2019. Canadian "Alias Grace" actress Sarah Gadon is set to make the jump from screen to stage at Toronto's Coal Mine Theatre. Gadon, who has starred in several David Cronenberg films including 2012's "Cosmopolis," is set to make her theatrical debut in "Yerma," directed by Coal Mine co-founder Diana Bentley. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young