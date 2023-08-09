Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80

Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as “The Weight,” “Up on Cripple Creek” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80. Robertson arrives for the gala premiere of the film "Once We Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band" at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn