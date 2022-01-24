'Last Cuentista,' 'Unspeakable' win children's book awards

This cover image released by Carolrhoda Books shows "Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre" by Carole Boston Weatherford with art by Floyd Cooper. The book received Coretta Scott King awards for the year's best book by a Black author and illustrator. Cooper collaborated with Weatherford on the historical work about the 1921 slaughter of a Black community in Oklahoma by a mob of white people. (Lerner Publishing Group via AP)