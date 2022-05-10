Retired bricklayer among six debut novelists vying for $60K prize

A septuagenarian retired bricklayer is among the six debut novelists in the running for the Amazon Canada First Novel Award. Brian Thomas Isaac, who was born in 1950 on the Okanagan Indian Reserve in southcentral B.C., is a finalist for the $60,000 prize for his coming-of-age story, "All the Quiet Places," published by Brindle & Glass.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Brian Thomas Isaac, *MANDATORY CREDIT*