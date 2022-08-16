Olivia Rodrigo to induct Alanis Morissette into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Olivia Rodrigo performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, on June 25, 2022. Olivia Rodrigo will usher Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. The "Good 4 u" pop singer and self-professed fan of the Ottawa-raised musician has been named to present the honour to Morissette at the gala ceremony on Sept. 24 at Toronto's Massey Hall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Scott Garfitt