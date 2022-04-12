Boston Symphony Orchestra cancels Europe dates over COVID

FILE — Andris Nelsons conducts a joint concert of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Germany's visiting Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Symphony Hall in Boston. The BSO has canceled its European tour that had been scheduled for next month because of an increase in positive coronavirus cases among orchestra members. Despite health and safety protocols the orchestra said in a statement Monday, April 11, 2022 that 31 onstage musicians were affected after recent performances. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)