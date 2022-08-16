Elvis death anniversary increases tourism at his birthplace

FILE - A historical marker is pictured on Dec. 10, 2009, that denotes the childhood home of Elvis Presley in Tupelo, Miss., where fans can catch a glimpse of the rocker's early years. In August 2022, the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum was seeing an uptick in tourism because of the 45th anniversary of Presley's death. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)