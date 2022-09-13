"Sweetie Pie's" star says he did not arrange nephew's death

FILE - A customer picks up some to go food from Sweetie Pie's owner Robbie Montgomery, center, and Montgomery's son James "Tim" Norman, right, at Sweetie Pie's in St. Louis, on April 19, 2011. Norman, former star of “Welcome to Sweetie Pie's” reality TV show, testified Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, that he was not involved in the murder of his nephew. Norman is accused of hiring two people to kill 21-year-old Andre Montgomery in March 2016 and then trying to cash a $450,000 life insurance policy he took out on his nephew in the months before he was killed. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)