Brazilian singer and Latin Grammy winner dies in plane crash

This handout photo released by Minas Gerais Military Firefighters Corps shows the airplane plane that crashed that was transporting Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca, in the southeastern Brazilian of state Minas Gerais, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. One of Brazil's most popular singers and a Latin Grammy winner, Mendonca died on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in an airplane crash on her way to a concert. Mendonça was 26 and performed country music in Brazil called sertanejo. (Minas Gerais Military Firefighters Corps via AP)