Loyalty to family - instead of CNN - puts Cuomo at risk

FILE - In this combination of photos New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y., on Dec. 3, 2020, and his brother CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Dec. 9, 2018. CNN said Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, it was suspending Chris Cuomo indefinitely after details emerged about how he helped his brother, as he faced charges of sexual harassment.(Mike Groll/Office of Governor of Andrew M. Cuomo via AP, left, and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)