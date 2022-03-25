New Orleans school board reverses little known ban on jazz

FILE - Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis performs for school children during a program "Cookin' with Jazz'' with celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse in New Orleans, Aug. 28, 2006. During Carnival season, flocks of marching bands parade through the city streets even though jazz music and dancing has been banned in New Orleans public schools for almost a century. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports the Orleans Parish School Board is poised this week to reverse that policy 100 years after it was passed. School officials say they're glad the local jazz ban has been ignored for decades. The board planned to vote to reverse the policy Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Cheryl Gerber)