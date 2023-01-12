'Wakanda Forever' scores 12 NAACP Image Award nominations

FILE - This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Dorothy Steel as Merchant Tribe Elder, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, and Danai Gurira as Okoye in a scene from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” earned 12 NAACP Image Awards nominations on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, while “The Woman King” and “Abbott Elementary” will enter next month’s ceremony as top nominees. (Marvel Studios via AP, File)