Will Ferrell, Jon Hamm, Awkwafina join Montreal's Just for Laughs virtual awards show

Jon Hamm arrives on the red carpet for the film "Lucy in the Sky" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on September 11, 2019. Will Ferrell, Jon Hamm and Awkwafina have joined this week's Just for Laughs Montreal virtual awards show. Organizers say the actors are among the special celebrity guests in the online event, which will stream for free across Canada this Wednesday on the festival website, hahaha.com. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young