Early Streisand nightclub recording remastered for release

FILE - Barbra Streisand presents the award for best musical at the Tony Awards in New York on June 12, 2016. Streisand's latest release, “Barbra Streisand — Live at the Bon Soir” featuring songs from a three night stint at the Bon Soir nightclub in Greenwich Village in 1962, will be released on Nov. 4. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)