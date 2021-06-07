Copeland, Ingram among winners of Blues Music Awards

FILE - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram performs at TD Pavilion at the Mann on Sept. 4, 2019, in Philadelphia. Ingram and Shemekia Copeland were among the top winners at the Blues Music Awards held in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday. Ingram, who won five times last year, took home the contemporary blues male artist and guitar instrumentalist awards. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)