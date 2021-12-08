Museum to fix 'ripples' in Rembrandt's 'Night Watch'

FILE - Visitors admire Rembrandt's Night Watch (1642), part of an exhibition of the all the Rijksmuseum's Rembrandts in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. The Netherlands' national museum is planning to re-stretch Rembrandt van Rijn's huge painting "The Night Watch," to get rid of deformations in its top left corner, the Rijksmuseum announced Wednesday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)