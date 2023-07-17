Influential Nashville music producer Jerry Bradley, who signed Alabama and Ronnie Milsap, has died

FILE - From left, Ray Stevens, Jerry Bradley, Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks pose at a news conference announcing that they will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, March 18, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Nashville music executive Bradley, who signed Alabama and Ronnie Milsap and helped brand the outlaws style of country music during a 40-year career, died Monday, July 17, 2023. He was 83. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)