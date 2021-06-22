Two major canvases by Emily Carr lead Toronto auction house's spring sale

Emily Carr's 1939 forest scene, "Tossed by the Wind," is shown in this handout image. A couple of major canvases by Emily Carr are among the prized pieces set to lead a Toronto auction house's spring sale. The Heffel Fine Art Auction House will take bids on the two paintings from Carr's mature period at a virtual live auction on Wednesday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heffel Fine Art Auction House-Ward Bastian *MANDATORY CREDIT*