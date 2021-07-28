COVID-19 rates a worry as 1 million head for Iowa State Fair

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019 file photo, then Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Des Moines Register Soapbox during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa. With coronavirus cases rising throughout Iowa and around the nation, health experts are becoming increasingly worried about next month's Iowa State Fair, which will bring more than 1 million people to Des Moines. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)