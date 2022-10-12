Andrea Bocelli sues air charter company over old, noisy jet

FILE - Andrea Bocelli performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London on June 4, 2022, the third of four days of celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. The Italian opera singer is suing an air charter firm that specializes in providing luxury jet service, alleging the company provided him an older, noisier airplane than agreed upon during a portion of a U.S. tour in 2021. (Jeff J Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP, File)