Paris police release rapper Lil Baby, hand him drug fine

NBA player James Harden, left, and US rap artist Lil' Baby arrive at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/2022 as part of the Paris Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 7 2021 in Paris. Paris police released rapper Lil Baby from custody on Friday, July 9 after fining him for having cannabis in his car, according to the city prosecutor's office. He was stopped along with NBA star James Harden, who was frisked but not detained. (AP Photo/ J.M Haedrich)