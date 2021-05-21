CMA board limits Morgan Wallen's award eligibility

FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 53rd annual CMA Awards on Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Wallen will still be eligible for multiple awards at this year's CMA Awards, but not the show's top prize. The disgraced country singer apologized after he was caught on camera using a racial slur in February. The Country Music Association's Board of Directors voted that Wallen won't be eligible for individual artist awards, such as entertainer of the year and male vocalist. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)