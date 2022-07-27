New Mexico foundation to return Indigenous items to Mexico

This 2022 photo provided by the Albuquerque Museum Foundation shows an Olmec greenstone figure indigenous to Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M. It's among a dozen sculptures that the Albuquerque Museum Foundation is returning to Mexico in a ceremony Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The objects were discovered sitting in a box in storage over five months earlier. (Andrew Rodgers/Albuquerque Museum Foundation via The AP)