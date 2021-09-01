Top Hong Kong singer loses concert venue amid crackdown

FILE - In this May 28, 2021, file photo, former pro-democracy lawmaker Albert Ho is escorted by Correctional Services officers to a prison van for a court in Hong Kong. Seven pro-democracy activists were on Wednesday, Sept. 1, given prison sentences of between 11 to 16 months in jail for their roles in an unauthorized assembly during the anti-government protests in 2019. The seven activists, which includes lawyer Albert Ho and Figo Chan, the former leader of the disbanded Civil Human Rights Front, had previously pleaded guilty to charges that included organizing and inciting others to take part in the unauthorized assembly on Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)