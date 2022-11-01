Julie Powell, food writer of 'Julie & Julia,' dies at 49

FILE - Food writer Julie Powell chops leeks to make potato leek soup, one of the first recipes in Julia Child's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," shown at left, in her apartment in New York on Sept. 30, 2005. Powell, who became an internet darling after blogging for a year about making every recipe in Child’s book, leading to a book deal and a film adaptation, died of cardiac arrest on Oct. 26, 2022, at her home in upstate New York. She was 49. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams, File)