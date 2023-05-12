Associated Press photographer Elise Amendola, who documented decades of sports and news, dies at 70

FILE - This photo by Associated Press photographer Elise Amendola shows legendary Boston Celtics coach and president Red Auerbach leaning back in his chair and puffing a cigar while watching team practice at Hellenic College in Brookline, Mass., May 23, 1988. Amendola, who recently retired from the AP, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at her home in North Andover, Mass., after a 13-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was 70. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)