Disneyland adds dolls in wheelchairs to 'It's a Small World'

FILE - The exterior of the "It's A Small World" ride is seen during renovations at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. on Friday, Jan. 23, 2009. Disneyland on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, added two new characters in wheelchairs to the "It's a Small World" ride. The animatronic dolls are among some 300 costumed dolls representing singing children from many nations. One is in the Latin American section and the other appears in the finale. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)