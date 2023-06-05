Britain's Princess Eugenie gives birth to second son

This is an undated photo released by Buckingham Palace on Monday, June 5, 2023 of Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. Buckingham Palace says Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy. Eugenie, the niece of King Charles III, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on May 30, 2023. The baby, who weighed 7lbs 1oz, is the couple’s second child. The couple’s eldest child, two-year-old August, is now a big brother. (Princess Eugenie/Buckingham Palace via AP)