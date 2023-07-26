Actor Marla Gibbs, 92, will tell her life story in the memoir 'It's Never Too Late'

FILE - Actress Marla Gibbs appears at a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on July 20, 2021. The Emmy-nominated actor known for her roles on “The Jeffersons” and “227” among others has a deal with Amistad, a Black imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, for a memoir coming out in the fall of 2024. Gibbs, 92, is calling the book “It's Never Too Late," in which she traces her rise from Chicago's South Side to long-term success in Hollywood. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)