Airbnb says "misunderstanding" led to booking confusion with actor John Cleese

English actor John Cleese poses for photos during a ceremony to receive Sarajevo Film Festival's top honour award, the Heart of Sarajevo Award, in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Airbnb says a 'misunderstanding' is what led to British actor John Cleese being left without a place to stay while working on a movie in Ontario's cottage country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amel Emric