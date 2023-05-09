Marilyn Manson lawsuit against ex Evan Rachel Wood gutted

FILE - Marilyn Manson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, a California judge threw out key sections of Manson's lawsuit against his former fiancée, “Westworld” actor Evan Rachel Wood, claiming she fabricated public allegations that he sexually and physically abused her during their relationship and encouraged other women to do the same. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)