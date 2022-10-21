Stephen Curry launches graphic novel series on sports stars

FILE - NBA basketball player Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. Curry is launching a graphic novel series, "Stephen Curry Presents!: Sports Superheroes," in partnership with Penguin Workshop. The first of four planned installments will focus on Curry's career and is scheduled for fall 2024. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)