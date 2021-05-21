From Gaza to Chile, Biennale asks how we will live together

Paul Preissner, left, and Paul Anderson, creators of the installation "American Framing", pose for a photo at the United States Pavilion during a preview for the press, at the Biennale International Architecture exhibition, in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The 17th International Architecture Exhibition opens Saturday after a one-year pandemic delay, during which time architecture has emerged as one of the key disciplines in the global coronavirus response. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)