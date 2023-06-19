Author Salman Rushdie awarded prestigious German prize for his literary work and resolve

FILE - Author Salman Rushdie attends the 2023 PEN America Literary Gala Thursday, May 18, 2023, in New York. Rushdie has been awarded a prestigious German prize for his literary work and for his resolve and positive attitude in the face of constant danger. Rushdie was announced on Monday, June 19, 2023, as this year's winner of the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade, which is endowed with 25,000 euros ($27,350). (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)