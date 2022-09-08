Camilla becomes queen, but without the sovereign’s powers

FILE - Britain's Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall receives a hongi from a maori elder as she and Prince Charles visit the Wesley Community Centre in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. After seven decades, the United Kingdom has a new woman to call queen. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort, a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing after many years of contention, dating back to the years before she even married Prince Charles. (David Rowland/Pool Photo via AP, File)