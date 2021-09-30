More than a statue: Cooper explores the Vanderbilt legacy

This combination photo shows cover art for "Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of An American Dynasty," left, and co-author Anderson Cooper at the 13th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec. 8, 2019. For much of his life, the CNN personality shunned his lineage. Now 54 and a father himself, Cooper has taken a second look and, with historian Katherine Howe, written the book that explores the family's complicated legacy. (Harper via AP)