'19 Kids and Counting' father running for Arkansas Senate

FILE - Jim Bob Duggar and his family listen as former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee speaks to the Values Voter Summit, held by the Family Research Council Action, Friday, Sept. 17, 2010, in Washington. On Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, Duggar, whose large family was featured in the TLC reality show “19 Kids and Counting," has announced he's running for a seat in the Arkansas Senate. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)