'Blue Beetle' director Ángel Manuel Soto says the DC film is a 'love letter to our ancestors'

Angel Manuel Soto, right, director of the film "Blue Beetle," and his wife, Carla Gonzalez, hold up pictures of the film's star Xolo Mariduena at a screening of the film, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Mariduena did not attend the premiere as per SAG-AFTRA guidelines during the current actors' strike. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)