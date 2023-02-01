'Dances With Wolves' actor due in court in sex abuse probe

This Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, booking photo released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Nathan Chasing Horse. Former actor Nathan Chasing Horse could face multiple sexual assault and sex trafficking charges and life in prison. Chasing Horse, known for his role in the Oscar-winning Kevin Costner film "Dances With Wolves," was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 near Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)