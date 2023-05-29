Quebec actor Michel Côté, known for film and theatre roles, dead at 72

Quebec actor Michel Côté, who captivated audiences with his roles in the theatre piece "Broue" and films such as "Cruising Bar" and C.R.A.Z.Y." has died at the age of 72. Côté is shown in this 2013 file photo with the Prix Jutra-Hommage 2013 at the Jutra award ceremony in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

Quebec actor Michel Côté, who captivated audiences with his roles in the theatre piece "Broue" and films such as "Cruising Bar" and C.R.A.Z.Y.," has died at 72.

His family says in a statement that funeral details will follow.

Côté retired from public life just over a year ago to undergo treatment for a bone marrow disease.

The actor was a favourite in Quebec, and received a lifetime achievement award in 2013 at the Jutra awards.

His career began in 1983 with a role in André Forcier's film "Au clair de la lune," starring Guy L'Écuyer.

Côté appeared in at least 25 films and some 20 television series, as well as the theatre production "Broue," which he performed for 38 years until 2017.

