Quebec actor Michel Côté, known for film and theatre roles, dead at 72

Quebec actor Michel Côté, who captivated audiences with his roles in the theatre piece "Broue" and films such as "Cruising Bar" and C.R.A.Z.Y." has died at the age of 72. Côté is shown in this 2013 file photo with the Prix Jutra-Hommage 2013 at the Jutra award ceremony in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe