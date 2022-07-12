In 'Ms. Marvel', Muslim fans see a reflection of their lives

Yusuf Zakir, center, shares a light moment with his son, Burhanuddin, as he turns on a TV to watch an episode of "Ms. Marvel" in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 8, 2022. The new Ms. Marvel series on Disney Plus has resonated with Muslims in the West. The show's refreshing approach to portraying the everyday lives of American Muslims has won many hearts. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)