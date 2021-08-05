Shattered by blast, landmark Beirut museum tries to rebuild

A woman takes pictures of a Lebanese bride and groom in the courtyard of the Sursock Museum, which was damaged in the explosion last August at Beirut's port, in Beirut, Lebanon, Lebanon's only modern art museum, the Sursock, is still rebuilding a year after the explosion decimated it and some hope that reopening it will be a first step in the harder task of rebuilding the city's once thriving arts scene. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)