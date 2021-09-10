'Mad Max: Fury Road' prequel ‘Furiosa’ delayed to 2024

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2016, file photo, director George Miller arrives at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2016 Outstanding Directors Awards held at the Arlington Theatre, in Santa Barbara, Calif. The “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa” isn’t speeding into theaters anytime soon. The film’s release date was pushed back a year — to May 24, 2024, Warner Bros. said Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Miller is returning to write and direct the film. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)