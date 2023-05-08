See more about the 2023 Pulitzer winners in journalism, arts

FILE - A sign for the Pulitzer Prize is shown at Columbia University, Tuesday May 28, 2019, in New York. The Pulitzer Prizes will be awarded Monday, May 8, 2023 and honor outstanding journalism during a violent year that included Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, mass shootings that targeted an elementary school and supermarket and communities beset with climate change-fueled flood and flames. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)