Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

FILE - Actor Bruce Willis appears at the premiere of "Glass" in New York on Jan. 15, 2019. Wills is stepping away from acting after a diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that causes the loss of the ability to understand or express speech, his family announced Wednesday. In a statement posted on Willis’ Instagram page, the 67-year-old actor’s family said Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia and that it is impacting his cognitive abilities. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)