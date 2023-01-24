Searchers seek 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing

FILE - Actor Julian Sands attends the "Forbidden Fruit" readings from banned works of literature on Sunday, May 5, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Authorities said Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films, including "A Room With a View," has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains. Rescue personnel in California have launched a search for a second hiker on the same mountain where Sands went missing earlier this month. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)