'Moonlight' director's powerful 'Underground Railroad' among May streaming highlights

William Jackson Harper and Thuso Mbedu star in Barry Jenkins’ “The Underground Railroad” as shown in this undated handout image. Oscar-winning “Moonlight” filmmaker Barry Jenkins directs the unflinching story of a young woman who escapes slavery on a Georgia plantation through the Underground Railroad. But in this series, the railroad is no longer just a metaphor, but a literal track operated as a route THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Amazon Prime Video, *MANDATORY CREDIT*